HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a man traveling 105 MPH on I-69.

According to a press release, Deputy Lashbrook observed a silver 2012 Chrysler 200, traveling north. Attempting to catch up, Lashbrook observed the vehicle take the State Route 64 exit and briefly lost control. The vehicle regained traction and continued north on the I-69 exit ramp before coming to a stop.

Lashbrook put Gabriel Krutz, 20, under arrest and transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.

Assisting in the investigation was Special Deputy Diego Ortega, Deputy Bart Wagner, Oakland City Sergeant John Pace, Trooper Blake Marsee and Conservation Officer Matt Clark.

Krutz has since posted a $550 bond.