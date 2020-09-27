Man arrested for for North Park Dr. dumpster fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Halo Auto Wash on North Park Dr. on a call of criminal mischief.

When officers arrived, several witnesses had the offender stopped.

These witnesses told officers the offender, who was identified as Fred Macarthur Wells (39), was burning cardboard inside a dumpster.

Wells was arrested and charged with arson.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)