Man arrested in beating of Union County man

UNION CO., Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police have arrested Isaak “Chase” Hogan, 23, of Morganfield. An arrest warrant had been issued for Hogan for allegedly beating up Dawsun Stevens, 19. Stevens later died from his injuries.

Hogan is being held in the Webster County Jail on first degree assault charges.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: