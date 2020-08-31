Man arrested in beating of Union County man

UNION CO., Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police have arrested Isaak “Chase” Hogan, 23, of Morganfield. An arrest warrant had been issued for Hogan for allegedly beating up Dawsun Stevens, 19. Stevens later died from his injuries.
Hogan is being held in the Webster County Jail on first degree assault charges.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)
