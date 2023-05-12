HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that happened on State Road 37 on Thursday night.

According to the PCSO, Blake Alvin Hensley, 35, was arrested on Friday and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, leaving the scene of an injury crash, operating a vehicle while intoxicated – prior conviction and operation a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment.

Deputies say two people on a scooter were struck by a vehicle, and the suspect vehicle was not there when law enforcement arrived. One of the victims on the scooter was pronounced dead, and the other was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.