Man arrested in connection to Mt. Vernon double homicide

MOUNT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police have made an arrest in connection to the murders of John and Elizabeth Hall.

The bodies of the Halls were discovered at their residence in the 700 block of Mulberry on November 6 by a family member stopping by to check on their welfare. The coroner ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Austin Kusturin, 28, of Mount Vernon was arrested without incident Tuesday night outside an apartment in the 500 block of Melody Lane.

Kusturin is charged with two counts of murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Posey County Jail.

Police say no further information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.