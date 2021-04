GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – Princeton police have made an arrest after a stabbing last week.

Police say Travis Flowers is facing an aggravated battery charge in connection with a stabbing on March 29.

Flowers was found hiding inside a house in Sullivan County near Terre Haute. He is being held without bond.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)