Man arrested in connection to Saturday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department announced they have arrested 22-year-old Paje Diaz in connection to a shooting Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of an accident near Hwy 41 and Covert Ave. around 11 P.M. Saturday night and found two gunshot victims in the car.

Both victims are expected to survive but police are continuing to investigate.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

