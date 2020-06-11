Man arrested in connection with death of his infant

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the baby was a girl. The infant was a boy.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police have arrested a man for neglect in the death of his 3-month-old son.

Officers were called to a medical emergency on Wednesday around 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Covert Avenue near the Captain D’s. The caller said an infant was not breathing and was cold and limp. Attempts were made to save the child, but were unsuccessful.

The child’s father Rashid Caruthers, 23, has been arrested for neglect of a dependent causing death. The investigation is ongoing.

