Man arrested in fatal 2018 accident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Authorities say Daniel Blaser has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in connection to a 2018 accident that killed Heather Wease.

Wease was picking up her daughter outside Marrs Elementary at the time of the crash. Authorities determined Wease pulled out in front of the car driven by Blaser, adding Blaser tested positive for THC that day.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

