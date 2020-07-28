Man arrested on arson charge after Owensboro fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police arrested a man early Monday morning in an arson investigation.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a fire in the 700 block of Gracian Street.

Officers say the vacant home was intentionally set on fire by 36-year-old Christopher Cecil.

Cecil was arrested and charged with arson.

Police say most of the damage was inside the house.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)

