Man arrested on child molestation charges after phone reportedly found in shower

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing child molestation charges after an accusation of voyeurism led to the discovery of past sexual abuse.

Court documents show police responded to a home in Evansville after receiving reports that Roel Amos Hernandez Morales, 27, had set up a cell phone to record someone in the shower.

Upon arrival, police took custody of the cell phone and spoke with the victim, who told them she had found the phone in a cloth bag with a hole in it. She said the bag was hanging on the wall in the bathroom with the hole facing the shower.

The victim also told police Morales had sexually abused her and exposed himself to her on several different occasions in the past. She said Morales told her not to tell anyone what he had done or he would be in trouble.

Morales declined to speak with detectives about any of the allegations made against him.

He is lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail, facing charges of child molestation, child solicitation, and attempted voyeurism.

(This story was originally published on February 14, 2021)