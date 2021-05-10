Man arrested on drug trafficking and assault charges in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Daviess County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a report of an assault at the 6800 block of Highway 2830.

Authorities say a woman told them she had been assaulted by a man she had been in a relationship with.

Sheriff’s deputies say during assault, there was a struggle over a gun, which was held by the female for protection.

According to a press release, the firearm grazed the male’s leg.

Authorities say the male left the residence by vehicle, but was a short time later was stopped by state police at the 3300 block Highway 144.

KSP says they saw a gun in plain view inside the vehicle, and during the search located suspected meth, cocaine several other drugs worth over $7,000 dollars.

State Police say this indicated a possible drug trafficking.

The driver, identified as Coty Hollingsworth, 26, was arrested on several charges including drug trafficking and assault.

Hollingsworth was booked into Daviess County Detention Center.

(This story was originally published May 10, 2021)