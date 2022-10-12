WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man.

According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to it as a “NO BOND – Failure to Appear” warrant.

The sheriff’s office says this warrant was issued nearly two months ago on August 20. If you have any information on where Tucker may be, you’re urged to submit a tip through the sheriff’s department’s app.

Wabash County Crime Stoppers will reportedly pay a $500 cash reward for information leading to Tucker’s arrest.

