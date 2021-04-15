Man buying donuts at Donut Bank allegedly witnesses a suspect steal several items

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are searching for a suspect in a theft hit-and-run at the Donut Bank on Diamond. It happened on April 8 around 5:30 a.m.

A man told police he was buying donuts when he witnessed the male in these photos steal several objects, then walk out of the store. The man then confronted the suspect in the parking lot about the theft.

Courtesy: Evansville Police Department

After a brief confrontation, the suspect jumped into the passenger side of a white passenger car. A female driver then sped off from the parking lot, running over the victim’s foot.

If anyone recognizes the person in these pictures, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7942.

(This story was originally published on April 15, 2021)