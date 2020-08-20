Man charged in Earlington shooting returns to Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Dennis Stone, the man accused of killing Nichole Merell and injuring a toddler, returned to Hopkins County Thursday.

Stone, 32, was booked in the Hopkins County Jail on charges of murder, assault, and wanton endangerment. Stone reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Davidson County, Tenn. over the weekend.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)

