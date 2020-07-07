Man charged in Evansville teen’s death makes first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The man charged in the shooting and killing of an Evansville teenager over the weekend made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Eriyon Gibson, 19, is charged with reckless homicide in connection to Sunday night’s shooting death of 16-year-old Rylan Conway.

Gibson is being held without bond pending his next court appearance on Thursday.

Court records show Gibson was showing a gun to Conway when Conway took the bullets out of the gun and gave it to Gibson.

Gibson pointed it at Conway and pulled the trigger. A bullet hit Conway, killing him.

A vigil for Conway will be held tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on the Evansville Riverfront.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

