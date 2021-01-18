Man charged, investigation ongoing in Owensboro stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) One person is in custody as police continue to investigate a stabbing in Owensboro.

Police were called to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, where a victim had arrived with a stab wound to the chest. Based on the victim’s statements, police believe the victim was stabbed in a fight that happened in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court.

The victim’s injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Police have charged Joanus Holbrook, 18, of Owensboro with first degree assault.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on this case to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)