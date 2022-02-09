VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man living in Canyon Lake, Texas is now facing dozens of charges in connection to a child molestation case in Vanderburgh County.

Court documents show that an arrest warrant for 61-year-old David Willard Becht Jr was issued Feb. 7, resulting in his arrest the same day.

The document states that Feb, 8, the court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. His charges include 24 counts of child molestation and 12 counts of incest. Officials say he was ordered not to have contact with two juveniles.

He is currently being held in Vanderburgh County on a $500,000 dollar cash bond.