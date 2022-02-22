WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic dispute that was in progress in the 11100 block of E. 80 Rd near the village of Browns about 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.

A deputy arrived on the scene to find 62-year-old Jackie D. Beal and a family member having a dispute according to a sheriff’s spokesperson. The sheriff’s spokesperson said that Beal attempted to grab the deputy’s holstered taser and Beal told the deputy he could take it if he wanted it.

Beal was soon taken into custody without an incident occurring and was taken to the Wabash County Jail said the sheriff’s spokesperson. The sheriff’s spokesperson also reported that Beal was charged with a class 2 felony for attempting to disarm a police officer and also charged with misdemeanor assault.

Beal is currently being held in the Wabash County Jail awaiting an appearance at the Wabash County Circuit Court.