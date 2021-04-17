Man charged with driving under the influence, wrong way on Diamond Ave

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man is facing charges for several traffic violations early Friday morning. Police were called to the area of Diamond Avenue near Weinbach around 4:30 a.m.

Deion Lamar Couto, 25, of Evansville, is accused of driving the wrong way on Diamond Avenue. Police say his vehicle was seen hitting a guard rail before continuing east in the westbound lanes of Diamond and spotted running a red light at Weinbach and Morgan Avenue by an EPD officer.

According to police, the vehicle continued south on Weinbach and weaved between the two southbound lanes. Police stopped the vehicle at Weinbach and Franklin Street.

Police say the Couto was intoxicated and was taken to the hospital for a blood test before he was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He was released on a $250 bond.

(This story was originally published on April 17, 2021)