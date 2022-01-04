Man charged with killing Illinois deputy now charged with St. Charles carjackings, shooting

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Ray Tate is now charged for the shooting and carjacking at a St. Peter’s QuikTrip. The crimes happened after he allegedly killed an Illinois deputy last week.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Tate carjacked a semi-truck driver between southern Illinois and St. Peters. The truck pulled into the St. Peters gas station so they could use the restroom. Lohmar said Tate escorted the truck driver inside at gunpoint and stole the driver’s phone. The driver was able to get away.

Lohmar said Tate then tried to carjack someone else at the gas station but his attempt was unsuccessful. He then allegedly went to another victim’s car, shot that victim and stole the car.

Lohmar said that car was found abandoned about a mile away in a business park off I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. Police were able to pull surveillance and saw Tate confront the owner of a white Nissan truck. Tate allegedly ordered the driver into the truck at gunpoint and they drove to Illinois.

Tate was arrested later that day after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.

Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley’s funeral was held this morning. Riley, 38, was allegedly shot by shot Tate on December 29 while assisting a motorist near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64.