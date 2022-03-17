OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability.

KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were made suggesting Rafferty had a sexual relationship with the disabled woman in Ohio County.

KSP says it presented the investigation to the Ohio County Grand Jury who indicted Rafferty. With the Grand Jury warrant, troopers located Rafferty at his place of employment in Daviess County, says KSP. Police say that while taking Rafferty into custody, troopers say he attempted to conceal suspected methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.

Rafferty is lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center. KSP says that Rafferty was charged with: