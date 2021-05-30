Man charged with sexual battery after allegedly groping hospital employee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man sent to the emergency room for excess alcohol consumption is accused of groping a hospital employee Saturday night.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. the victim was attempting to chart information for Brian McElya, 46, of Evansville, when he began reaching over the bed rails to grab at her. She told police she asked him to stop and moved away from him when he persisted.

According to court documents, while the victim was trying to finish her paperwork, McElya reached under the rail and groped her in the groin.

Around 2 a.m., the employee returned for further medical treatment and said McElya made graphic sexual comments towards her. Court documents show these comments were overheard by security staff.

After being cleared for jail, police say McElya denied groping anyone and insisted they were making it up. Police say he also claimed officers beat him up.

According to police, no force was used on McElya, and he was handcuffed with two linked handcuffs. Police say McElya is roughly twice the size of the victim.

McElya was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he has since been released. A mugshot was not available.

McElya was charged with sexual battery and battery against a public safety official.