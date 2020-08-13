Man charged with three counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance

(WEHT)- The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office announced Parker Peters, 20, has been charged with three counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance, a class B felony.
The charges are related to an investigation that also led to Peters being charged with 10 counts of possessing and viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in 2019. Peters was indicted by a grand jury and surrendered through his attorney at the Daviess County courthouse.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)
