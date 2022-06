OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The man convicted in connection with the death of an Owensboro teenager was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jaikorian Johnson was previously found guilty of manslaughter, assault and wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Corbin Henry. Henry was shot and killed on west Fifth Street in Owensboro in August of 2020.

Johnson was arrested several months later in connection with the crime.