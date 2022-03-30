POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A Mt. Vernon man has been convicted in a puppy’s death, says a press release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Posey County, Indiana.

The prosecuting attorney says that on the morning of March 30, Robert Wolf, 32, appeared in the Posey Circuit Court where he was sentenced by Judge Craig Goedde to a total of five years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including the felony of Killing a Domestic Animal, and admitting to violating conditions of supervised released in an separate criminal matter.

As part of his guilty plea, Wolf admitted to causing the death of a 9-to-10 weak old puppy by striking it multiple times, and Wolf did not receive the benefit of a plea agreement, says the prosecutor’s office. After hearing evidence and argument, the court sentenced Wolf to 2 years in prison for killing the puppy, as well as an additional 3 years in prison for violating the terms of a separate sentence for a total of 5 years in prison, says a press release.

At sentencing, Prosecutor Clowers presented evidence of Wolf’s 2017 misdemeanor conviction for Cruelty to an Animal, as well as a 2020 felony conviction for Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to Person Less Than 14 Years of Age. In that case, Wolf admitted to striking a 3-year-old girl, and the victim is said to have suffered bruising on her face in the shape of a handprint, says the prosecutor’s office. Prosecutors did not offer Wolf a plea agreement in that case either.

“This is a very disturbing case,” commented Prosecutor Clowers. “We did not reach a plea agreement with Mr. Wolf. Unfortunately, under Indiana law, the maximum penalty for killing a puppy is 2 ½ years in prison, and that’s not enough. Mr. Wolf has now been convicted of battery on a child and beating a puppy to death. Any offender with a history of violence and abuse directed at innocent, defenseless victims such as children and animals raise very serious concerns about community safety going forward. My office will continue to seek longer prison sentences for violent offenders and offenders against children and animals.”

Wolf will be transported from the Posey County Jail to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.