(WEHT) – The man convicted of murdering Erica Owen in 2018 was pronounced dead on May 21 according to an official from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Officials say Matthew Adams, 30, died on Saturday, but a cause of death has not been released. Adams was an inmate at the Southeast State Correctional Complex where he was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of Erica Owen.

Owen was a 25-year-old nurse at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in 2018 when she was killed. She was found dead at a home on Placid Place. The Daviess County Coroner said Owen died from strangulation.

According to an official with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, foul play is not suspected at this time in Adam’s death.