HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A sentencing hearing for the man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols is scheduled for January 25.

Brodey Murbarger was denied a new trial in Wayne County and will now move on to sentencing. Prosecutors said Murbarger strangled and suffocated Nichols in 2014 and then buried her in a shallow grave.

Nichols was 15-years-old when she went missing. Her body was found six years later on a Wayne County farm.