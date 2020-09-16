Man crashes stolen motorcycle while fleeing deputy

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is in jail after allegedly crashing a stolen motorcycle while fleeing a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy early Wednesday morning.

Christopher Bradley Hall, 48, of Evansville allegedly sped off when a deputy attempted a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hall stopped to let a female passenger off of the motorcycle before speeding off again.

Hall, failing to negotiate a turn properly at Millersburg Road, crashed and rolled about 10 feet from where the bike overturned. He sustained a laceration to the back of his head and road rash on the right side of his body.

Hall allegedly gave the deputy a false name.

A subsequent registration check revealed the motorcycle to be stolen.

Hall was driving with a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on felony charges in both Warrick and Gibson counties.

The deputy also found nearly three grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl on Hall’s body.

He was taken to a local hospital before being transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Hall was charged with possession of stolen vehicle, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, false reporting, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)