Man critically injured in stabbing on Evansville’s south side

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating an overnight stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Evansville’s south side. Police say it happened around 12:30 Sunday morning near the intersection of Sweetser Ave. and Garvin St.

Police say a resident in the 1800 block of Garvin St. reported a black man who was in and out of consciousness with multiple stab wounds beating on their door. The victim was taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery.

Police located a scene with a large pool of blood and some of the victim’s personal items across the street near the intersection.

Because of the victim’s condition, officers were not able to get any information on a suspect from him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective office at 812-436-7979, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-782-7463.

(This story was originally published on January 24, 2021)