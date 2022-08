SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed the man pulled from the water at Christmas Lake Village earlier this week has died.

Police believe the 18-year-old man was under water for around 15 minutes before officers arrived just after 3 p.m. on Monday. The teenager was pulled from an area about 9-feet deep and was flown to a Louisville hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet officially identified the victim.