DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month.

Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was down on the property. Officials said the call quickly changed to an incident involving two men down on the property.

According to Detective Hudson, life-saving measures were performed on both men by first responders on the scene before they were transferred to a hospital facility in Evansville. Family of James Ware, one of the men injured in the incident, confirmed with us that he passed away on Easter.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it is conducting a “safety compliance inspection” that could take several months.