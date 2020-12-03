Man dies from fall at Princeton construction site

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A man has died after an accident at a construction site in Gibson County.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner confirms 48-year-old Juan Delamora died after a fall near Princeton. Delamora was taken from the scene of the accident in Gibson County to an Evansville hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the matter that happened November 24 at the site of a Hyatt Hotel project in Princeton.

Officials say Delamora fell off a scissor lift at the construction site near the intersection of Highway 41 and State Road 64.

I-OSHA said its safety compliance inspection will take 30-90 days.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)