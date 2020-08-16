Man dies in Dubois County off-road vehicle accident

The 7400 block of Hwy. 431 in Daviess Co. is currently shut down due to an accident. We have a team traveling to the scene to get more details. (Image provided by MGN Online)

CELESTINE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Department of Natural Resources says Isaac Frank, 39, died in an off-road vehicle accident in Celestine Saturday night.

Frank was reportedly operating on private property near SR 164 when the vehicle overturned, ejecting him and pinning him underneath. The DNR says helmets and protective equipment were not being worn.

Frank was pronounced dead at Jasper Memorial Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday and an investigation remains ongoing.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

