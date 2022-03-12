WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say they’ve opened a death investigation in Wayne County after a man was found dead Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a 28-year-old man was found deceased near the 600 block of Southeast 4th Street in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department says they requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to look into the man’s death.

The Wayne County Coroner’s office will release the official cause of death once an autopsy is completed. Law enforcement officials say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released right now.