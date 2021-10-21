Man drives himself to hospital after shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting that took place around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the victim called for help while driving himself to a hospital. Police believe the shooting happened in the 800 block of Chandler Avenue.

Officers followed leads through several locations, including one near the intersection of Rotherwood and Zoar Avenue, where they say they found a person of interest. This person was taken for questioning.

Police say the victim was able to communicate with authorities at the hospital, but the severity of his injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story.