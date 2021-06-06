Man faces DUI charges after driving over retaining wall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested early Friday morning when he drove his SUV over a retaining wall after leaving a local bar, police say.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Tri-State Towing called to report a man they said sounded intoxicated requesting his SUV to be pulled out. The towing service wanted officers to check it out before they sent a driver.

Police were sent to the Lucky Lady in the 500 block of N Main St, where they found a man standing on the driver’s side of an SUV in a parking lot east of the bar. Police say the SUV was hanging off of a retaining wall with fresh mud on the tires and visible tire tracks in the grass.

Police spoke with the man, identified as Joseph Robert Simmons, 37, of Evansville, who told them his vehicle was parked and “just fell off the wall.”

Police say Simmons’ speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. Simmons told officers he was not driving but had been inside the Lucky Lady drinking.

Officers contacted the bar owner and requested surveillance footage of the area. The video shows the SUV heading east on Iowa St before turning into the parking lot and traveling over the retaining wall where it got stuck. Police say Simmons was the only one in the vehicle.

Police say Simmons failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for a chemical test. According to police, his BAC was twice the legal limit.

Simmons is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Tri-State Towing was called to tow the vehicle.