Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at SUV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing criminal recklessness charges after an off-duty officer reported gunfire in the area of Simpsons in the 1300 block of Covert Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses at Simpsons told police they found a shell casing in the parking lot and saw a man in a gray sweatshirt fire one shot from a handgun into a dark SUV. The witnesses saw the man run toward Autozone as the SUV left the area.

Police found the man in the gray sweatshirt, identified as George James Robertson, 21, in the area behind Autozone. Police also found a handgun inside a dumpster between Simpsons and Autozone.

The dark SUV was not located.

Robertson was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

