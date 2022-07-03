JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg man was arrested Saturday morning after police believe he crashed his car into a tree and skated away from the scene. On June 2, the Jasper Police Department says officers were dispatched to a wreck on Saint Charles and Thirty Sixth Street around 9:25 a.m.

The single-vehicle accident reportedly damaged a tree. Police say they found the suspected skateboarder near the intersection of Leawood Drive and Oakbrook Court. Investigation revealed the driver of the crashed car had a controlled substance and paraphernalia on him.

Police say they arrested the driver, identified as 22-year-old Jaden Lankford, and booked him into the Dubois County Jail. Lankford is facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.