Man found guilty in DUI death of Webster Co. teen arrested for DUI again

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) – A Union County man who pled guilty in a deadly crash five years ago is back in jail.

Maxwell McMain, 24, was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He’s also charged with driving on a suspended license and criminal trespassing.

McMain pled guilty in 2017 to manslaughter for his role in the death of Kaci Wood. She died after the vehicle McMain drove crashed just outside of Morganfield in June 2016.

McMain was originally sentenced to ten years in prison but was released on parole last December.