SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A four-day trial in Spencer County ended on Thursday with a guilty verdict for a man charged with child molestation.

According to a release from the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office, Ronald Duncan, 57, was found guilty of all four charges filed by the state of Indiana which included three counts of child molestation and one count of vicarious sexual gratification. Court documents say the investigation began in 2020.

A sentencing hearing will be held in June. Duncan faces a maximum sentence of 76 years.