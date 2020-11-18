Man found guilty of murder and attempted murder after shooting last year

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder after a shooting last year in Evansville. Elijah Parchman was also found guilty of a fire-arm sentencing enhancement, which will add more time to his sentence.

In April of last year police responded to shots fired in the 600 block of East Virginia Street. 32-year-old Bobby Minor died after being shot. One other person was injured.

Parchman will be sentenced next month.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: