Man found naked in person’s home says he was ‘doing mushrooms with Jesus’

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies found an Owensboro man in someone else’s house Wednesday night, covered in blood and mud and completely nude.

The incident ended with a taser, drugs, and the man stating he was “doing mushrooms with Jesus”.

A ‘burglary in progress’ call was made to the 1900 block of Highway 1554 in western Daviess County. Deputies say when they arrived, John Stefanopoulos, 41, was inside the home, naked and covered in what’s described as a substantial amount of blood and mud.

The incident report says Stefanopoulos refused to listen and ran aggressively towards the deputies while cursing. Once handcuffed, deputies say Stefanopoulos told them he was “doing mushrooms with Jesus” and they were playing a virtual reality video game together.

Deputies found damage throughout the home including smashed windows, holes punched in drywall, and blood smeared on walls.

Stefanopoulos faces six charges including burglary and indecent exposure.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

