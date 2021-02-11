Man held for trial in pepper-spraying of Capitol officers

(AP) – A federal judge has ruled there is probable cause in the case against a man accused of spraying at least two officers with an irritant during the violent siege on the Capitol in January. During a probable cause hearing Thursday, federal prosecutors presented videos and photos of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege they say show Peter Schwartz, of Owensboro, Kentucky, wearing a distinctive orange and blue patterned jacket holding a large canister of pepper spray, spraying officers with a smaller irritant spray container and swinging a wooden baton. Prosecutors presented text messages from Schwartz’s phone where he tells a friend that he took pepper spray from officers and another where he says he had gotten their blood.

