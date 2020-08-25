Man honored for helping save Madisonville home

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- The Madisonville Fire Department honored Jay Fairrow Tuesday after he reportedly helped save a home during a kitchen fire in July.

Firefighters say Fairrow grabbed a fire extinguisher from his home and dampened the flames until crews could arrive on the scene, saving the home from further damage. While the home sustained “substantial smoke damage,” officials say the fire could have been much worse.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

