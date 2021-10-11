Man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The man who died after a motorcycle crash Saturday has been identified as Ronnie D. Ferguson, 60, of Owensboro.

The crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Southtown Boulevard and Farmview Drive.

Ferguson and his passenger, a 55-year-old female from Owensboro, were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Ferguson died from his injuries at the hospital. The female passenger sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.