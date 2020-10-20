Man identified in Greenville shooting incident

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) The Greenville man who was shot by police after barricading himself in his basement has been identified as 53 year old Darren W. Randolph.

Randolph was being served a mental health warrant when, according to police, he barricaded himself in his basement after firing a gun at officers.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

