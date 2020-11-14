Man in custody after attempted armed robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Officers responded to an attempted robbery at the Starbucks on Green River Road around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police say an employee was on her way in to work when a man with a gun approached her. It is still unclear if his intentions were to rob the store or only the employee.

When police arrived, they observed the man appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. They say the man, later identified as 41-year-old Christopher Williams of Evansville, resisted arrest and had to be tased. He was then taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Police were unable to locate the gun at the scene.

(This story was originally published on November 14, 2020)

