EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– EPD officers say a man is in custody after a police pursuit. It happened around 9:45 Wednesday morning. Investigators say a detective recognized a driver with a felony warrant on Evansville’s east side near Congress and Sycamore. Officers tried to stop him, but he took off.

EPD officers say the driver wrecked near Riverside and U.S. 41. He is now in custody.