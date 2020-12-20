Man in custody after wrecking stolen vehicle on Evansville’s north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is in jail after wrecking a stolen vehicle.

Police say they were called for a stolen vehicle in progress around 6:30 Saturday morning. The vehicle was taken from a home in the 200 block of E. Negley Ave.

According to police, the vehicle was found a short time later, but the driver attempted to escape and crashed into a yard. Police say the driver then took off on foot but was later located by officers.

Lazarion Mcbaine, 18, of Evansville, was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of auto theft and criminal mischief. He is being held on a $500 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on December 20, 2020)

